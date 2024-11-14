THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | Landscape, JWit, RJ, Tyson and AU

A week after nearly pulling off one of its biggest comebacks in program history, North Carolina is back in action Friday night when the Tar Heels host American at 8 PM at the Smith Center.

UNC roared back from 20 points down to take a four-point lead at Kansas last Friday only to lose 92-89. In this edition of the UNC Basketball Show, Jacob and AJ don’t go into that game, but use it to offer an early gauge on the Tar Heels based on what they saw from some other games this week, notably Kansas beating Michigan State and Kentucky beating Duke.

Plus, they discuss what they’ve seen and liked so far from Jae’Lyn Withers, they process with the front court, RJ Davis’ shooting, Cade Tyson concerns, and they look ahead to the Heels’ game against the Eagles.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

