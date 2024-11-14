5 Things to Watch for When Carolina Hosts American

North Carolina returns to the court Friday night when the Tar Heels host American University for an 8 PM tipoff at the Smith Center.

A week earlier, UNC fell at top-ranked Kansas in a thriller that saw the Tar Heels overcome a 20-point deficit and nearly steal a win in the 92-89 defeat. The Heels dropped to 1-1 overall.

The Eagles are ?-? after ???? at Siena on Tuesday night. American is coached by former Maryland guard Duane Simpkins, and his staff includes former UNC national champion and staff assistant Jackie Manuel.

The game will air on the ACC Network.

Here are 5 Things to Watch For when the Heels host the Eagles: