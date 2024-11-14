Prospect Visitor's List for the Wake Forest Game

North Carolina will play its first home football game in five weeks on Saturday, so it also means the first big recruiting weekend in that span as well.

The Tar Heels last played at home October 12 when it lost to Georgia Tech 41-34. It was a rough day in Chapel Hill because not only was that UNC’s fourth consecutive loss, but wide receiver Tylee Craft after a long battle with cancer.

This weekend, Wake Forest is the opponent for a Saturday night affair under the lights. The game kicks at 8 PM, so the coaching staff will have plenty of time to spend with recruiting visiting for the game.

And here is a confirmed list of 43 prospects that will be in attendance. It’s a fluid list, and we expect to add more names.