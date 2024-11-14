UNC Commits' Preview: Week 13

With the regular season in the rearview, 11 future Tar Heels are in action this week, participating in their state's respective playoffs.
Here's this week's commit schedule preview for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:
Class of 2025
NOVEMBER 15
Cooper HS (KY) hosts Scott County HS (KY) in the second round of the KHSAA playoffs.
NOVEMBER 15
Mill Creek HS (GA) opens up postseason play on the road against Douglas County HS (GA).
NOVEMBER 15
Baker and East Forsyth HS (NC) take on Butler HS (NC) in the first round of the NCHSAA Playoffs.
NOVEMBER 15
Jones County HS (GA) welcomes East Forsyth HS (GA) in the first round of GHSA Playoffs.
NOVEMBER 15
Bel Air HS (MD) travels to Edgewood HS (MD) in the second round of the MPSSAA Playoffs.
NOVEMBER 15
Jacksonville HS (NC) is at home against West Carteret HS (NC) to begin postseason play.
NOVEMBER 16
McDonogh HS (MD) will square off against undefeated Archbishop Spalding in the second round of the MIAA Playoffs.
NOVEMBER 15
Nelson and Katy HS (TX) put an eight-game winning streak on the line against Alief Elsik HS (TX) in the first round of the Texas Football State Championships.
NOVEMBER 15
Gainesville HS (GA) hits the road in the first round of the GHSA Playoffs for a matchup with Seqouyah HS (GA).
Class of 2026
NOVEMBER 15
Rolesville HS (NC) plays host to Middle Creek HS (NC) in the opening round of the NCHSAA Playoffs.
NOVEMBER 15
Lott and Providence Day continue postseason play against Rabun Gap-Nacoochee in a neutral site contest.