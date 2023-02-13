A mere 51 hours after concluding its 20-point victory at home over Clemson, North Carolina is back at it Monday night with Miami visiting the Smith Center for a 7 PM tip.

The Tar Heels ended a three-game losing streak with the win over the Tigers, and put forth their best overall performance of the season, which came on the Heels of a players-only meeting, another players-only get together, new tactics in practice by head coach Hubert Davis, and a tweet to calm a narrative hovering over the team.

The Heels played with tremendous passion Saturday, but now must stack that performance against a Hurricanes team that is better than Clemson and a very challenging matchup for the Tar Heels.

UNC is 16-9 overall and 8-6 in the ACC. Miami, which has won four consecutive games, is 20-5 and 10-4.

Here are our picks: