Staff Pix: Miami At UNC

The Tar Heels are right back on the court Monday night at Miami visits, and here is what our staff thinks will happen.
The Tar Heels are right back on the court Monday night at Miami visits, and here is what our staff thinks will happen.
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

A mere 51 hours after concluding its 20-point victory at home over Clemson, North Carolina is back at it Monday night with Miami visiting the Smith Center for a 7 PM tip.

The Tar Heels ended a three-game losing streak with the win over the Tigers, and put forth their best overall performance of the season, which came on the Heels of a players-only meeting, another players-only get together, new tactics in practice by head coach Hubert Davis, and a tweet to calm a narrative hovering over the team.

The Heels played with tremendous passion Saturday, but now must stack that performance against a Hurricanes team that is better than Clemson and a very challenging matchup for the Tar Heels.

UNC is 16-9 overall and 8-6 in the ACC. Miami, which has won four consecutive games, is 20-5 and 10-4.

Here are our picks:

