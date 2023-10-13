An ABC primetime game at home doesn’t happen often for North Carolina, but it will Saturday when No. 25 Miami visits the 12th-ranked Tar Heels for a 7:30 PM kickoff.

UNC enters the contest at 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the ACC. It has four wins over Power 5 teams by an average of 20.5 points, and has allowed those same teams 13 offensive points in the second halves of the contests.

The Hurricanes come in at 4-1 and 0-1, and are coming off a devastating home loss to Georgia Tech. The Canes appeared to have the game in hand, but instead of kneeling to run out the clock, ran a play, fumbled, and two plays later, the Yellow Jackets scored a touchdown with one second left to win the game.

Here are our picks: