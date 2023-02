After going eight days in between games, North Carolina is back at it Wednesday night as the Tar Heels host Pittsburgh at the Smith Center for a 7 PM tip.

UNC has won four consecutive games and six out of seven since falling at Pitt on December 30. Carolina has won ten of 12 overall and enters the game at 15-6 overall, including 7-3 in the ACC.

The Panthers have won four of their last five and stand at 15-7 overall and 8-3 in the ACC. Pitt has won nine of 12 as well.

The game will air on the ACC Network.

Here are our picks: