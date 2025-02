Four of North Carolina’s last five games have been on the road, but the Tar Heels are at home for their next two contests beginning Wednesday night when rival NC State visits the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels are coming off a win at Syracuse, their first away from home since winning at State on January 11. State ended a nine-game losing streak Saturday with a home win over Boston College.

UNC is 15-11 overall and 8-6 in the ACC. The Wolfpack is 10-15 and 3-10.

Here are our picks: