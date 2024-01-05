North Carolina is back on the road Saturday for one of its toughest assignments of the season thus far, and certainly its most important, as the No. 8 Tar Heels take on No. 16 Clemson for a noon tip at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tar Heels have won three consecutive games, including notching Quad 1 victories over Oklahoma on a neutral floor and winning Tuesday night at Pittsburgh.

The Tigers lost their most recent outing, 95-82, at Miami. Clemson’s other loss was by two points at Memphis three weeks ago.

Clemson is No. 16 in the NET while UNC is No. 12. Clemson is No. 24 in KenPom while the Heels are No. 11.

UNC is 10-3 overall and 2-0 in the ACC. The Tigers are 11-2 and 1-1.

The game will air on ESPN2.

Here are our picks for UNC at Clemson: