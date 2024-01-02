North Carolina will play its first true road game Tuesday night when the Tar Heels visit Pittsburgh as ACC action gets underway.

Eighth-ranked UNC heads into the game having won consecutive games over Oklahoma by 12 points on a neutral floor, and at home by 45 points over Charleston Southern on Friday night. Carolina won its only ACC game at home over Florida State four weeks ago.

The Panthers are coming off an 81-73 loss at Syracuse ending a four-game win streak that included a 17-point win at West Virginia. Pitt also has a 25-point win over Oregon State, and losses to Florida by 15, Missouri at home by seven, and Clemson at home by nine.

UNC is 9-3 overall and 1-0 in the ACC, Pitt is 9-4 and 0-2.