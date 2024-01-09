North Carolina and NC State face off Wednesday night at PNC Arena in a battle of teams that are unbeaten in ACC play with 3-0 league marks.

The Tar Heels enter having won four consecutive games, three of which were Quad 1 games, and the Wolfpack enters having also won four straight, and seven of its last eight contests.

Among State’s wins in the stretch are at much-improved Boston College, St. Louis, at Notre Dame, and by 16 this past Saturday at home over Virginia.

UNC is 11-3 overall and 3-0 in the ACC, and State is also 11-3 and 3-0. The game tips at 8 PM and will air on ESPN.

This is the first time in 50 years and third time ever the Tar Heels and Wolfpack are playing an ACC game when both teams are 3-0 or better in league play.

Here is what our staff thinks will happen: