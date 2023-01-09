After winning consecutive games at home this past week, North Carolina is back on the road, as the Tar Heels visit No. ???? Virginia looking for a needed Quad 1 win and to end a seven-game losing streak in Charlottesville.

Carolina beat Wake Forest and Notre Dame at home last week by a combined 26 points even though starting forward Pete Nance played just the first 1:56 of the Wake game. Whether or not he is available Tuesday is unknown, as his bad lower back as Nance day-to-day.

The Cavaliers started the season 8-0 but have split their last six games, including a two-point loss at Miami, and a three-point loss at Pitt.

UNC is 11-5 overall and 3-2 in the ACC, while the Wahoos are 11-3 and 3-2.

The game tips at 9 PM and will air on ESPN.

Here are our picks: