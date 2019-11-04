CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina’s 38-31 loss to Virginia at Kenan Stadium on Saturday came down to the final drive, a theme the Tar Heels have become all-too-familiar with this season. UNC currently sits at 4-5 overall and 3-3 in the ACC, with its other losses coming to Wake Forest, Appalachian State, Clemson and Virginia Tech. All of those defeats, including its most recent to the Cavaliers, have been decided by seven points or less. The combined margin is 19 points. While the Tar Heels’ close losses show the program is trending in the right direction, they’ve still come out on the wrong end in those games, which has been extremely draining for the players and coaches for more reasons than one. “Physically, psychologically, emotionally, these guys have played their guts out every week,” UNC head coach Mack Brown said. “Every game’s come down to the end, it’s been unbelievable.” Not only have their losses been close, the majority of their wins have been, too. Before the Heels’ defeat to UVA, seven of their eight games had been decided by six points or less, the most by a team through eight games in the AP Poll era, which dates back to 1936.

A six-overtime loss in Blacksburg could have derailed the Heels but didn't. (USA Today)

Despite coming up just short on a consistent basis, senior left tackle Charlie Heck said this program is capable of dealing with it better than most. “I think we’re definitely a team that can handle it,” Heck said. “We’ve been handling it well this entire season and, those close games that haven’t gone our way, we have to find a way to finish those.” According to Heck, the coaches, in particular, have played an integral role in getting the group refocused and rejuvenated following a defeat. “These are emotional battles every game, but the coaching staff does a great job bringing us back in, having us getting rid of this game (and) focusing on the next,” he said. The down-to-the-wire fashion of UNC’s contests shows the team is battling for 60 minutes. At such a high level of football, however, even the smallest mistake can be costly, something freshman quarterback Sam Howell has quickly learned through his first nine career starts. “It just comes down to the details,” he said. “It seems like every single week we’re in a close fight, so every play really matters. We’ve just got to make sure we’re locked in and do what we’re supposed to do on every single play.”



The Heels quickly moved on from the narrow loss to Clemson, too. (Jenna Miller, THI)