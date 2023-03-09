Struggling With Bum Ankle, Bacot Removed Himself From Game
GREENSBORO – Armando Bacot’s body just wasn’t right Thursday night, and seven minutes into the second half, the first-team All-ACC forward made a personal and team decision. He removed himself from the game.
Bacot injured his left ankle in the first half of the Tar Heels’ victory over Boston College in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday night. He returned, playing the first 5:33 of the second half, before sitting the rest of the way, in part because UNC had a large margin over the Eagles.
He spent much of pre-game warmups working with trainer Doug Halverson and strength and conditioning coach Jonas Saratian, most running and jumping. But Bacot just couldn’t do much in the Tar Heels’ 68-59 loss to Virginia in the quarterfinals.
“As I went through the game, I really couldn’t do anything,” Bacot said. “I couldn’t post up, couldn’t pin back my man down, couldn’t really fight for rebounds, it was hard to screen and roll, really do anything. So, I just thought Puff would be a better option and told the coaches.”
With the Tar Heels coming to Greensboro carrying the mindset they had to win four games in four nights to make get a spot in the NCAA Tournament, Bacot stepping aside at such a crucial juncture in the game in an obvious indication of his discomfort.
Carolina trailed 48-39 with 10:09 remaining when he left the game for good. It came as the Cavaliers were on an 11-4 run. Three of the baskets were layups and one was a dunk. UVA’s plan clearly was to attack the Heels, and Bacot’s bum ankle, and it worked.
The balance of the season was hanging, which made Bacot’s decision more challenging.
“It was a tough decision, but I thought it was the right decision to put us in the best position to win. In the moment,” he said. “I was thinking, ‘what can I do to help us win?’ And I thought that was the best thing to do.”
Bacot, finished the night with four points and three rebounds in 21 minutes of action, likely ending the season on a five-game stretch scoring only 43 points and grabbing 34 rebounds averaging 23.2 minutes.
UNC (20-13) likely will miss the NCAA Tournament, and it’s up in the air if the team will accept an invitation to the NIT, though Bacot hurts enough now, his season could be over regardless.