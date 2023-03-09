GREENSBORO – Armando Bacot’s body just wasn’t right Thursday night, and seven minutes into the second half, the first-team All-ACC forward made a personal and team decision. He removed himself from the game.

Bacot injured his left ankle in the first half of the Tar Heels’ victory over Boston College in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday night. He returned, playing the first 5:33 of the second half, before sitting the rest of the way, in part because UNC had a large margin over the Eagles.

He spent much of pre-game warmups working with trainer Doug Halverson and strength and conditioning coach Jonas Saratian, most running and jumping. But Bacot just couldn’t do much in the Tar Heels’ 68-59 loss to Virginia in the quarterfinals.

“As I went through the game, I really couldn’t do anything,” Bacot said. “I couldn’t post up, couldn’t pin back my man down, couldn’t really fight for rebounds, it was hard to screen and roll, really do anything. So, I just thought Puff would be a better option and told the coaches.”