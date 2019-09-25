CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s contingency plan at quarterback now involves linebacker Chazz Surratt, who moved to the defensive side of the ball this past winter after spending his first two seasons at UNC at quarterback.

With redshirt freshman Jace Ruder suffering an injury on the only snap he took in last Saturday’s loss to Appalachian State and possibly out for a while, the Tar Heels are likely heading into this weekend’s game versus top-ranked Clemson with just one scholarship quarterback available in starter Sam Howell.

So, as a precaution and to maybe take some of the load off of Howell, Surratt is getting some reps at quarterback.

“We just have him around for short yardage and goal line because he’s big and strong and he can do those things,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said following Wednesday morning’s practice. “So if our guys get banged up he can step in and do that.”

In 10 games at quarterback for the Tar Heels, nine as a freshman and one last season, Surratt completed 111 of 193 passes for 1,352 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran the ball for 279 yards and six scores, including two 56-yard touchdown runs in 2017.

Surratt (6-foot-3, 230 pounds) was the slated starter a year ago but missed the first three games serving a suspension for his involvement in the “Shoegate” scandal and suffered a season-ending injury in the only game he played.

The Denver, NC, native moved to linebacker last December and has developed into one of the team’s top defensive players. Surratt is third on the team with 27 tackles, including three for a loss of yardage, two of which have been sacks. He has a PBU and a QB hurry, as well. He started the first three games but didn’t start this past weekend versus App State.