The two weeks of the spring live period is in the books. The North Carolina advantage took full advantage. Hubert Davis and Jeff Lebo were in Iowa for the opening Adidas 3SSB session while Brad Frederick and Sean May took in the NIke EYBL event just outside of Atlanta. The coaches swapped venues this past weekend with Davis and Lebo going to EYBL in Phoenix, and Frederick and May traveling to College Station for the Adidas tournament.

The staff got to see all of their 2024 signees plus other players they had offered in the 2024 and 2025 classes. Coach Davis also saw enough of two of the top sophomores at Adidas to extend two more pledges. We also fully expect more underclassmen he saw in the Lone Star State to get offers as well.

Tar Heel Illustrated was in Atlanta to watch the opening EYBL event, and we have been monitoring both shoe circuits closely since then. Here are our takeaways from the live period.