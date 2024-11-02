Advertisement

in other news

Staff Pix: UNC at FSU

Staff Pix: UNC at FSU

A week after ending a four-game skid, North Carolina looks to climb above .500 as the Tar Heels visit struggling

Premium content
 • THI Staff
Heels' Goal for the Last Four Games is to Win Out

Heels' Goal for the Last Four Games is to Win Out

Finishing strong has been a problem for North Carolina.The Tar Heels have ended the season on a winning streak just

 • Bryant Baucom
UNC Commits' Preview: Week 11

UNC Commits' Preview: Week 11

As North Carolina enters the home stretch of the regular season, many of its commit have their eyes focused on the posts

 • Bryant Baucom
Ty Claude Cleared to Play

Ty Claude Cleared to Play

Ty Claude, a 6-foot-7, 226-pound forward for North Carolina has been cleared to play, a source close to the UNC program

 • Andrew Jones
THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | Season Preview

THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | Season Preview

Monday night marks the start of North Carolina’s basketball season, one that includes six new scholarship Tar Heels,

Video content
 • THI Staff

in other news

Staff Pix: UNC at FSU

Staff Pix: UNC at FSU

A week after ending a four-game skid, North Carolina looks to climb above .500 as the Tar Heels visit struggling

Premium content
 • THI Staff
Heels' Goal for the Last Four Games is to Win Out

Heels' Goal for the Last Four Games is to Win Out

Finishing strong has been a problem for North Carolina.The Tar Heels have ended the season on a winning streak just

 • Bryant Baucom
UNC Commits' Preview: Week 11

UNC Commits' Preview: Week 11

As North Carolina enters the home stretch of the regular season, many of its commit have their eyes focused on the posts

 • Bryant Baucom
Published Nov 2, 2024
Tar Heels Discuss 35-11 Romp Over Seminoles
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

TALLAHASSEE, FL – North Carolina cruised to a 35-11 win at Florida State on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium, and afterward four Tar Heels met with the media to discuss the victory.

The Tar Heels improved to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC while the Seminoles dropped to 1-8 and 1-7.

Here is what four Tar Heels had to say after the game:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
North Carolina
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement