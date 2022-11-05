CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – A year ago, the last place North Carolina wanted to play a football game was on the road, as the Tar Heels simply couldn’t get a win away from Kenan Stadium.

The won six times, all at home, and lost seven, all somewhere else. Six were true road losses, and one of the points of emphasis UNC Coach Mack Brown placed on his team heading into this season was the importance of getting some wins outside of Chapel Hill.

So, with Carolina’s 31-28 win at Virginia on Saturday at Scott Stadium, its record in opponents’ stadiums improved to 5-0. That’s five wins in as many tries, a complete reversal from last fall.

"I am really pleased with all the things we struggled with in our first three years, winning close games, and more so winning close games on the road, that this team is doing,” Brown said after No. 17 UNC’s win over the Cavaliers. “That is what's fun.”

While Carolina (8-1, 5-0 ACC) is unscathed away from home, it hasn’t been without tussles. In fact, none of the victories have been by more than seven points, and combined, the five wins have come by a total of 18 points.

“That’s been the story all year on the road; squeaking out a way to win,” UNC quarterback Drake Maye said.

UNC trailed in the second half on the road in the second half three times and was tied with Appalachian State in the fourth quarter. But the Tar Heels have found ways to make enough plays to escape with wins.