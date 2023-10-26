North Carolina was selected by the media to finish third in the 2023-24 Atlantic coast Conference Men’s Basketball Championship, released Thursday b the conference.

The Tar Heels went 20-13 last season, 11-9 in ACC play, and did not make the NCAA Tournament. UNC returns four scholarship players from the club, including starters Armando Bacot and RJ Davis. Bacot was voted to the first-team preseason All-ACC squad.

Overall, Duke was voted the preseason favorite to win the conference, following a vote of a select media panel. Ranked No. 2 nationally in the preseason Associated Press poll, the Blue Devils are the preseason ACC favorites for the eighth time in the last 11 seasons.

The media panelists selected Duke’s Kyle Filipowski as the ACC Preseason Player of the Year, while North Carolina’s Elliot Cadeau was chosen as ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year.

The reigning ACC champions, Duke claimed 44 of the 51 first-place votes, accumulating 757 points. Coming off the first Final Four trip in program history, Miami earned five first-place votes and totaled 693 points to finish second in the poll, marking the Hurricanes’ top preseason projection in program history (previous high was fourth in 2009, 2018 and 2023).

UNC earned one first-place vote and 670 points to finish third in the poll, while Virginia earned the other first-place vote and totaled 593 points to take fourth. Clemson finished with 570 points to notch fifth in the preseason poll.

Wake Forest (440 points) was sixth in the poll and was followed in seventh through 15th place, respectively, by NC State, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Syracuse, Florida State, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Notre Dame.

A First-Team All-ACC honoree last season, Filipowski leads the Preseason All-ACC Team and is joined on the first team by Clemson’s PJ Hall, Miami’s Norchad Omier, North Carolina’s Armando Bacot and Virginia’s Reece Beekman. The second team is comprised of Boston College’s Quinten Post, Duke’s Tyrese Proctor, Miami’s Nijel Pack, Pitt’s Blake Hinson and Syracuse’s Judah Mintz.

Also named a First-Team Associated Press Preseason All-American, Filipowski returns for his sophomore season after being named ACC Rookie of the Year, ACC Tournament MVP, an honorable mention All-American and the Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year following the 2022-23 season. The 7-foot center led the Blue Devils in scoring and rebounding last season, averaging 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. He finished the year with 31 double-digit scoring efforts and his 15.1 points per game were seventh most by a freshman nationally. He led all Division I freshmen with his 16 double-doubles, which ranked 11th nationally among all players.

A 6-1 guard from West Orange, New Jersey, Cadeau was named a Second-Team Max Preps All-American in 2023 after averaging 10.9 points and 7.6 assists in leading Link Academy (Branson, Missouri) to a 27-1 record. Link won the GEICO Nationals championship in Fort Myers, Florida, behind his tournament-record 29 assists in three games. He also played for the New Heights (N.Y.) Lightning, where he averaged 15.7 points and 9.3 assists over the 17-game 2023 EYBL schedule. Cadeau also plays for Sweden’s national team and made his senior team debut in 2023 versus Germany in a World Cup qualifier.

The 71st season of ACC men’s basketball begins on Monday, Nov. 6, with 14 of the league’s 15 teams in action. League play starts Saturday, Dec. 2.

The ACC’s current 15 member schools have captured three of the last eight NCAA Championships, with 99 NCAA Tournament wins in that span. Current ACC schools have won eight NCAA titles in the last 22 tournaments and own 17 national championships overall. Current ACC member schools have combined for 67 Men’s Final Four appearances and a national-best 664 NCAA Tournament wins.

The ACC owns the highest all-time NCAA Tournament winning percentage of any league (.618).

All 15 league members own 1,000 or more all-time wins, including eight schools with 1,500 or more victories. Four of the top eight and six of the top 30 winningest programs in NCAA Division I basketball history currently reside in the ACC.

2023 ACC Preseason Poll

School, Points

1. Duke (44), 757

2. Miami (5), 693

3. North Carolina (1), 670

4. Virginia (1), 593

5. Clemson, 570

6. Wake Forest, 440

7. NC State, 420

8. Virginia Tech, 390

9. Pitt, 380

10. Syracuse, 321

11. Florida State, 294

12. Boston College, 227

13. Georgia Tech, 157

14. Louisville, 108

15. Notre Dame, 100

First-place votes in parentheses

51 total voters





Preseason All-ACC

First Team

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 51

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 50

PJ Hall, Clemson, 48

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 44

Norchad Omier, Miami, 42





Second Team

Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 39

Nijel Pack, Miami, 34

Blake Hinson, Pitt, 33

Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 24

Quinten Post, Boston College, 23





ACC Preseason Player of the Year

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 35 votes

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 13

PJ Hall, Clemson, 2

Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 1





ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year

Elliot Cadeau, North Carolina, 40 votes

Jared McCain, Duke, 6

Caleb Foster, Duke, 3

Donald Hand Jr., Boston College, 1

Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 1



