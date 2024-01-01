CHAPEL HILL – Conference games are here to stay for a while, as the last 19 contests of the regular season for North Carolina are against ACC teams, beginning with a three-game road stretch that commences Tuesday night.

The No. 8 Tar Heels visit Pittsburgh to get things rolling before heading to No. 16 Clemson. Next week, they are in Raleigh against rival NC State.

At 9-3 overall, with an ACC game under their belts a month ago, a home victory over Florida State, the Tar Heels say they are ready. It’s time to take the plunge into the sometimes-unforgiving world of conference play.

“The opponents we’ve played early in the season have gotten the guys ready for what’s to come,” said guard RJ Davis, UNC’s leading scorer at 21.6 points per game. “Because ACC play is really difficult. It can be anyone’s game. Everyone’s really good in this conference.

“I think we know what’s coming, and we have the next three games that are tough, especially on the road. I think we’re mentally and physically ready.”

The Heels have already picked up a pair of coveted Quad 1 wins, and their three losses are Quad 1 games. The noted wins are over Tennessee at home and Oklahoma on a neutral floor. The noted losses are on neutral floors versus Villanova, Connecticut, and Kentucky. In addition, UNC has a Q2 win over Arkansas, which could eventually become a Q1 game.

The Heels are tested for sure. But they haven’t yet played a true road game.

Six of their 12 games have been away from Chapel Hill, but none in another team’s home arena. That changes Tuesday, and UNC’s last trip to Petersen Events Center ended in a loss to Pittsburgh last season.

The atmospheres will only get more challenging at Littlejohn Coliseum over the weekend and then PNC Arena on January 10 will be a hornet’s nest. But UNC Coach Hubert Davis isn’t in the least bit concerned how his team will handle being on the road.