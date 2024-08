MINNEAPOLIS, MN – North Carolina escaped Minnesota with a 19-17 victory Thursday night at Huntington Bank Stadium, and afterward, four Tar Heels met with the media to discuss their performance and the win over the Golden Gophers.

In three videos below, one is backup quarterback Conner Harrell with placekicker Noah Burnette, another is linebacker Power Echols, and the final one is of defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie.