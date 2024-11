CHESTNUT HILL, MA – North Carolina’s three-game win streak came to an end Saturday as the Tar Heels were throttled by Boston College, 41-21, at Alumni Stadium.

UNC couldn’t get anything going on offense nor could it get off the field on defense. Penalties, sacks allowed, turnovers, and missed tackles were all part of Carolina’s problem.

Afterward, we spoke with two Tar Heels – Jacolby Criswell and Kaimon Rucker – about the team’s performance.

Here are those interviews: