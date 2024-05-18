Tar Heels Tight End John Copenhaver Breakdown
Entering the 2024 season, North Carolina will return two of its top tight ends from a season ago. Joining Bryson Nesbit on offense is John Copenhaver, who saw action in 12 games, making 10 starts.
Copenhaver recorded career-highs in receptions (18), receiving yards (279), and touchdowns (4) despite battling injuries throughout the season.
Breaking down his performance from a year ago allows us to find trends in both wins and losses:
