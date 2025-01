CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 79-53 win over California on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels used a 15-0 run in the second half to open up the game and pull away for their fourth consecutive win. UNC is now 12-6 overall and 5-1 in the ACC.

The Bears dropped to 8-9 and 1-5.