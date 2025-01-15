How It Happened: Tar Heels 79, California 53

CHAPEL HILL – In securing its fourth consecutive victory, North Carolina used a 15-0 run midway through the second half to pull away from California, 79-63, on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.
The Tar Heels led by 10 points at halftime in part because they shot 56.7% from the field and also held Cal’s top player, Andrej Stojakovic, to just 2 points.
Carolina kept him in check the rest of the way, limiting the talented 6-foot-7 forward to 6 points when he came in averaging 20.3.
As for the run, Cal cut the margin to 48-39 when the Heels used a 15-0 run for a 63-39 lead and coasted the rest of the way.
UNC was paced by Ian Jackson’s 20 points followed by Elliot Cadeau with 15, and Seth Trimble had 7. RJ Davis finished with 7 points.
Carolina improved to 12-6 overall and 5-1 in the ACC while the Bears dropped 8-9 and 1-5.
Here is How It Happened:
1st Half
TV TO – UNC 9, Cal 6 with 15:56 left in the half
UNC 4-7 FGs (1-1 from 3)
Cal 3-8 FGs (0-1 from 3)
Rebs – Cal 5-3 (2-0 OR)
2nd chance pts – Cal 2-0
Pts in paint – UNC 6-4
4 different Tar Heels have scored
Notes: Poor crowd because traffic has kept people from the building so the atmosphere was not good to open the game. The Tar Heels are scoring easily but not defending well.
TV TO – UNC 18, Cal 12 with 11:55 left in the half
That segment: UNC 9-6
UNC 8-13 FGs (2-3 from 3)
Cal 6-16 FGs (0-3 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 8-7 (3-1 Cal OR)
2nd chance pts – Cal 4-0
Pts in paint – 10-10
Assists – 1-1
TOs – 2-2
Cadeau 7 points, Jackson 5, 2 each from Lubin, Powell and Washington
Notes: The Heels have been fluid offensively and appear as if they can open up a big lead if the energy stays.
TV TO – UNC 30, Cal 22 with 7:23 left in the half
That segment: UNC 12-10
UNC 13-19 FGs (2-4 from 3)
Cal 10-22 FGs (1-5 from 3)
Rebs – 9-9 (5-1 OR Cal)
2nd chance pts – Cal 7-0
Fast break pts – UNC 6-0
Notes: Cade Tyson entered the game a moment ago for the first time since the Notre Dame game.
TV TO – UNC 36, Cal 24 with 3:57 left in the half
That segment: UNC 6-2
UNC 16-26 FGs (2-4 from 3)
Cal 11-26 FGs (1-7 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 14-11 (7-2 OR Cal)
Points in paint – UNC 20-18
Fast break pts – UNC 6-0
Notes: Elliot Cadeau is having little trouble driving to the rim. He’s getting a hip on his man and there isn’t much help D by the Bears. RJ Davis still has not scored, but 7 other Heels have. Jalen Washington now converted three mid-range jump shots.
Last Segment:
*Cal 5-3
Carolina closed the half without much energy on either end of the floor. It missed three of its last four shots from the field, even though Cal missed 8 of its last 10 shots, it still had some good looks that just didn’t go down. RJ Davis finally scored when he netted a three with 40 seconds left in the half.
Also, this was the third time in the last four games UNC has had at least a 10-point lead, and it’s four straight games with at least a 9-point lead before halftime.
2nd Half
TV TO – UNC 46, Cal 35 with 15:25 left
That segment: UNC 7-6
UNC 19-36 FGs (4-10 from 3)
Cal 16-42 FGs (1-14 from 3)
UNC 6-for-13 layups / 1-for-1 dunks
Cal 3-for-6 layups / 2-for-2 dunks
Blocks – 2-2
Steals – Cal 4-3
Fast break pts – UNC 6-0
Cadeau 11 points, Jackson 9, Trimble and Washington 6 each
Notes: Cal cut the margin to 6 points at 39-33 before the Tar Heels responded opening the margin to 11. Cadeau picked up his 3rd personal foul at 17:55.
TV TO – UNC 55, Cal 39 with 11:15 left
That segment: UNC 9-4
UNC 23-45 FGs (5-11 from 3)
Cal 18-48 FGs (1-16 from 3)
*5 different Tar Heels with made threes
*Lubin 2 blocks / Washington 1
*Trimble 2 steals / Washington 1
*UNC 6-6 FTs
Notes: Heels used a 6-0 run to get some separation by simply making plays. Can the Heels apply foot to throat? We will see.
TV TO – UNC 67, Cal 48 with 5:01 left
That segment: UNC 12-9
*After Cal converted consecutive dunks cutting the margin to 48-39, the Heels went on a 15-0 run but Cal responded with a 9-4 spurt making the score where it is. Cadeau leads the Heels with 15 points, Jackson 13, and Trimble has 10.
*Points in the paint – 36-36
*Bench points – UNC 21-17
*Fast break points – UNC 10-0
*UNC only 8 assists on 27 FGs
TV TO – UNC 72, Cal 50 with 3:31 left
That segment: UNC 5-2
*Tar Heels’ largest lead so far has been 24 at 72-48.
*Carolina has limited Cal’s Andrej Stojakovic to 6 points thus far. He came in averaging more than 20 per game.