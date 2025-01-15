How It Happened: Tar Heels 79, California 53

CHAPEL HILL – In securing its fourth consecutive victory, North Carolina used a 15-0 run midway through the second half to pull away from California, 79-63, on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels led by 10 points at halftime in part because they shot 56.7% from the field and also held Cal’s top player, Andrej Stojakovic, to just 2 points.

Carolina kept him in check the rest of the way, limiting the talented 6-foot-7 forward to 6 points when he came in averaging 20.3.

As for the run, Cal cut the margin to 48-39 when the Heels used a 15-0 run for a 63-39 lead and coasted the rest of the way.

UNC was paced by Ian Jackson’s 20 points followed by Elliot Cadeau with 15, and Seth Trimble had 7. RJ Davis finished with 7 points.

Carolina improved to 12-6 overall and 5-1 in the ACC while the Bears dropped 8-9 and 1-5.

Here is How It Happened: