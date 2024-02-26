Coming off its first win over Virginia in Charlottesville in 12 years, North Carolina moved up onespot to No. 9 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, which was released Monday afternoon.

The Tar Heels only played once last week, as they had an open date in the ACC schedule during the week, but went to UVA and ended an eight-game losing skid inside John Paul Jones Area by a 54-44 score.

Cormac Ryan led UNC with 18 points followed by 12 from RJ Davis and 10 points plus 13 rebounds for Armando Bacot.

“For us to not win here since 2012, especially for this team, and the year that we’re having and the (place) in history, that’s big-time for us,” senior guard RJ Davis said after the win at UVA. “This is the group that could do it, just with our resiliency, our mindset, our attitude every time we come into practice ready to play.”

Carolina improved to 21-6 overall and is in sole possession of first place in the ACC with a 13-3 mark.

“No, not at all,” UNC Coach Hubert Davis replied Saturday when asked if being atop the ACC might affect his team mentally moving forward. “I told them to celebrate this win because winning is hard and I want them to enjoy this moment. And I said as soon as we get back to the Smith Center and the bus goes right into the tunnel, now we focus on our preparation for a really good Miami team on Monday.

“Something that we've said throughout the entire year, there's more to be said and more to be done. And so, we just have that type of mindset.”

The Tar Heels are back in action Monday night at home, as Miami visits. UNC has played just seven home games over the last 85 days, but has three at the Smith Center over the next nine days.

UNC hosts NC State on Saturday, Notre Dame the following Tuesday, and closes out the regular season March 9 at Duke. The ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C., follows.

