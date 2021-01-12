TarHeelIllustrated - Tennessee RB Ty Chandler Transferring To UNC

North Carolina picked up its first commitment from the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon when former Tennessee running back Ty Chandler informed Mack Brown he would become a Tar Heel.

A graduate transfer, Chandler will join the Carolina program for the spring semester and have one year of eligibility.

Chandler, who is 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, played in high school at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, TN, and this past season ran for 456 yards and four touchdowns on 100 carries for the Volunteers.

His best games were the first two when he ran 13 times for 86 yards versus South Carolina and 19 times for 90 yards and a TD against Missouri.

He also caught 16 passes for 111 yards. As a kickoff returner for the Vols, Chandler returned 35 for an average of 22.3 yards with one touchdown. In all, Chandler has scored 17 TDs during his career; 13 by rush, three by reception, and one by kickoff return.

As posted on the University of Tennessee official football page on UTSports.com:

“Veteran running back who has played in 45 games and made 25 starts ... Totaled 2,015 rushing yards and ranks fifth in UT history in all-purpose yards with 3,245 ... Has 17 career touchdowns (13 rushing, three receiving, one kickoff return) ... His 724 career kickoff return yards ranks No. 14 in school history ... Averaging 4.9 yards per carry for his career ... Home run threat with three rushes of 50 or more yards in his career.”

He tallied 2,046 rushing yards on 4.9 yards per carry, 465 receiving yards on 10.1 yards per catch, and added 780 yards in kickoff returns.

In addition, Chandler was on the 2019 Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List and his other honors at UT were PFF College SEC Team of the Week (9/19/18) and SEC Freshman of the Week (9/9/17). He was also named the team’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2018.





Note: Some of this report was taken from UNC’s official release.