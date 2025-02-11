With Spring Ball a Month Away, Here's a Look at UNC's Transfers

With spring practice about a month away and the class of 2025 signed, it's a good time to look at the players North Carolina brought in during the winter portal period.

The arrival of Bill Belichick in Chapel Hill created momentum for the Tar Heels, who have added 18 newcomers via the transfer portal.

UNC secured commitments from four Washington Huskies, including three on the defensive side of the ball, 10 players from the Power Four level, and 14 who come from the FBS level. Transfers Christo Kelly (Holy Cross), Melkart Abou-Jaoude (Delaware), and William Boone (Prairie View A&M) head to Chapel Hill after spending time at the FCS ranks.