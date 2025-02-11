UNC Football GM Michael Lombardi Presser & Our Report

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Football General Manager Michael Lombardi met with the media Tuesday afternoon for the first time since taking on his role to field questions about where things stand two months into the Bill Belichick regime.

Lombardi spoke for 27 minutes and was asked about a multitude of areas surrounding the program and current team.

Above is video of Lombardi’s presser and below are some notes and quotes from what he had to say:

*In Lombardi’s opening statement he said the program will be based in player development. They want talented players who want to be coached and molded. They arrived December 11 and this is the first time Lombardi has met with the media and Belichick has not done so since his introductory press conference.

“It’s been an incredible 60 days with a lot of support, a lot of help from the Carolina community…

“Our program is really based on player development. Coach Belichick often said, ‘Talent sets the floor, character determines the ceiling.’ So, every player that we bring in is really about us developing. And that development comes from their ability to grasp into the system…

“So, with all the players that we signed going back to before we got here to where we are today, it’s really about integrating it into a team and developing talent.”

*With respect to getting the infrastructure in place for a program that is being run dramatically different from Mack Brown’s, Lombardi said getting the people in place has been the hardest part. His staff alone consists of 30 people and there are more spots on the more coaching side of things with analysts, etc.

He said the hiring process to fill out the coaching staff is ongoing and they will announce the staff in its entirety when it’s fully in place.

Lombardi also said they will use the NFL model in building and running the UNC program.

*A difference between the GM role in the NFL and one in college is Lombardi said he had a meeting with academic support later in the afternoon, which generated some laughter, and he obviously never had to deal with that in the NFL.

*Lombardi said the key to building a winner in the NFL and college is to do so “inside out,” meaning fortifying both lines of scrimmage first and that is their mission.

“I think what we learned watching the Super Bowl is the same thing we’ve learned before watching the Super Bowl, is that the teams that can control the offensive and defensive line win games. So, from a team-building standpoint, that’s what we said we were going to do in December.”

*With respect to strength and conditioning, Lombardi said, “Everything we do here is predicated on building a program. We consider ourselves the 33rd (NFL) team because everybody’s involved with our program has some form of aspect in pro football.”

He went on to discuss the “physical grind of the season” and how their training gets them ready for that,

*The recruiting footprint has changed a great deal. Under Brown, it was Atlanta to Washington, DC, and they went outside that print for certain players. They recently extended it went to the Nashville, TN, area. For Lombardi and Belichick, it’s national. They will look at any kid from anywhere because the North Carolina name and brand plus the great academic opportunities it offers will get them into most living rooms.

As for vetting out and offering prospects that don’t get much attention from other schools isn’t an issue to them. Lombardi says they trust their eyes and vetting and are looking for certain aspects from players that some other schools may overlook.

“This UNC logo is worldwide so we shouldn’t limit ourselves.”

*How about this for a direct question: Is the game one starting quarterback currently on campus?

Lombardi danced around the question and spoke more broadly about the program, players training, saying they have good players who are working hard and that, “everybody’s going to get a fair opportunity.”

*Lombardi said Belichick will meet regular with the media but wasn’t specific. The ACC mandates head coaches talk once during game week for a formal press conference and after each game. So Belichick will do that, but Lombardi didn’t specify any other times. He did say he will talk with the media some as well.

*A challenge in past years for UNC football is to get former players feeling comfortable returning and being a part of the program’s family moving forward. He emphasized how many outstanding players UNC has had and that the school should prop them up more, and they just want former Tar Heels to be around and add to what’s building.

“This is a beautiful facility but it’s not a home to former players.”

*Lombardi was vague about noting spring football dates saying they are still finalizing details because they want to make sure prospects can visit to see the “greatest” football coach ever run a team with targets on hand watching.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, spring practice will end in mind-April. No word if there will be any kind of spring game or event.

*In addition:

---Spring portal window is very important, and a difference will be they know will be more prepared than they were in December

---In some respects, the staff is starting from scratch with some players. Don’t be surprised some returning Heels who didn’t play much jump a more established Tar Heel.

---Everything the program does will be from Belichick’s vision. So, all of the assistant coaches hired will coach how Belichick’s wants it. It’s his program and he will set the tone in literally every manner.

---He was asked another question about building both lines of scrimmage and said the only way a team can control the game is in the trenches. He noted the Eagles not only had a big lead but were controlling the Super Bowl against the Chiefs by controlling the interior. He noted the Atlanta Falcons blown 28-3 lead a few years ago as an example of a team winning the game but not yet controlling it. Once the Chiefs controlled the lines, they came back and won.

---Lastly, Lombardi spoke about assigning monetary value to players noting they will for certain pay for offensive and defensive linemen.