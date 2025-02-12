The Plan For Spring Football Dates Not Yet Determined

CHAPEL HILL – Although it’s almost mid-February and some college football programs will start spring practice in a couple of weeks, no dates have been announced yet by North Carolina.

And, according to general manager Michael Lombardi, the program hasn’t solidified when it will hold its 15 practices, either.

Lombardi met with the media Tuesday for the first time since being hired by first-year coach Bill Belichick in December and was asked about the Tar Heels’ plans for the spring.

"We've kind of looked at a spring schedule,” Lombardi said. “A lot of it's going to be determined on recruiting. We'll eventually make an announcement on the spring, what we're going to do spring-wise, but a lot of it will be tied to we want players to come visit our campus when we're practicing, because I think we have a unique way of practicing.

“And of course, they can watch a coaching staff that's filled with a lot of pro coaches but also watch a guy who's won eight Super Bowls coach a team around them.

High school football players can attend and watch college spring practices between March 3 and April 14, and with Saturdays in April falling on the 5th, 12th, and 19th, it’s likely UNC will conclude workouts in that window. And if there is either a spring game or spring team event for fans, and recruits attending are determined by the staff as necessary, April 12 is a probable target date because it fits within the visit window.

Part of ironing out dates is more for when specific prospects can watch practice. Lombardi, as UNC’s first GM, has 30 staff members working under him. This is an entirely new operation for the program. Its main mission is player evaluation, so Lombardi and his staff are grinding each day deciding what prospects they can welcome when.