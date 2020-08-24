TarHeelIllustrated - The 2020 Slate: Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Hokies

Date: Oct. 10, Chapel Hill, NC

Virginia Tech 2019 Record: 8-5, 5-3 ACC

Postseason: Lost to Kentucky in the Belk Bowl

Returning Starters: Offense 11, Defense 10

Head Coach: Justin Fuente (43) begins his fifth season in Blacksburg where the Hokies are 33-20 under his guidance, including a 20-12 ACC mark. Tech is 1-3 in bowl games under Fuente, who was the head coach at Memphis for four seasons before taking the Tech job.





3 Key Players: Hendon Hooker (In 10 games, the sophomore QB threw for 1,555 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions while also rushing for 356 yards and five touchdowns), Rayshard Ashby (second-team All-ACC junior LB led the Hokies in tackles with 119 and finished second on the team in sacks with five),

Must Figure Out: With leading rusher Deshawn McClease off to the NFL, someone other than Hooker, who was second on the team in rushing in 2019, will have to step up as a consistent back for the Hokies. In order for Hooker to pop in the run game a bit more and thus aiding their passing attack, the Hokies must have a more balanced ground approach.

In Great Shape: Quarterback. The Hokies struggled early last season to find their guy, but Hooker stepped up near the midpoint of the season and never looked back.





Looking Ahead: "Coach (Justin) Hamilton is a talented coach and recruiter with a deep passion for both the game and Virginia Tech. He possesses a great knack for connecting with our players. His voice carries tremendous weight on the field and in the locker room because he's worn that helmet and experienced many of the same things the young men in our program are going through." - VT Coach Justin Fuente on new defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, who replaced Bud Foster after his 25-year run in that role.

History vs. UNC: Virginia Teach leads 24-11-6 and has won four straight.

Va. Tech’s ACC slate: Hone: NC State, Virginia, Boston College, Miami, Clemson; Away: Duke, UNC, Wake Forest, Louisville, Pitt.





Matchup with UNC: The Hokies return nine starters to a defense that has a new coordinator for the first time in 25 years, which will help in that transition. Tech also has some offensive weapons and may play with some desperation, as the program is still working to get back to where it was most of the time under Frank Beamer. That could mean head coach Justin Fuente is on a warm seat as the season arrives, but regardless, UNC has struggled versus the Hokies for the most part since Tech joined the ACC, making this arguably the most important game on the schedule. It’s in Chapel Hill and could determine an awful lot in the final ACC pecking order. Heels are maybe just a smidgeon better and should win a close one.

Rivals site: HokieHaven.com



