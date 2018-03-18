CHARLOTTE – North Carolina amazing run came to an end Sunday at Spectrum Center, derailed by a two-headed monster from the southwest.

One head belonged to Tyler Davis, a mammoth big man for whom the Tar Heels had no answers, and the other a collection of perimeter shooters who haven’t exactly been constants for Texas this season.

But like has been the case so often this year, poor 3-point shooters turned into Reggie Miller when facing Carolina, and coupled with UNC’s struggles defending the paint is why the Heels are headed home after falling, 86-65, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

And with it, Joel Berry and Theo Pinson have played their last games as Tar Heels.

“There's a hundred things I could say, and yet there's not a lot to say,” UNC Coach Roy Williams said. “We got beat by a team that played better than we did. Got beat by a team that the coach, head coach coached better than I did.

“These two guys (Berry and Pinson) up here have given me so many thrills and taken me on so many unbelievable rides. That's the overwhelming feeling that I have right now.”

Berry and Pinson conclude their careers with a postseason record of 24-6, going 14-3 in the NCAA Tournament with two national title game appearances taking home the championship last year. They were 10-3 in the ACC Tournament reaching the championship game three times and winning it in 2016.