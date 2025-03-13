Lubin's Late-Game Heroics Help Advance Tar Heels

CHARLOTTE - Through 89 career games, Ven-Allen Lubin has fouled out of just three contests, two of which have come this season with North Carolina. But, with 3:32 remaining in the Tar Heels’ 65-59 win over Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals, Lubin subbed into the game with four personal fouls, one miscue away from disqualification.

As UNC found itself knotted at 57-apiece with the Demon Deacons and needing a productive closing stretch from the junior big man, it found just that.

After converting one of two free throw attempts with 3:12 remaining, which would give the Tar Heels the lead for good, Lubin swatted away a layup attempt from first-team All-ACC selection Hunter Sallis on the ensuing possession.

His defensive stand helped North Carolina put distance between itself and Wake Forest on an RJ Davis 3-point basket just 15 seconds later.

And despite shooting 2-for-10 over the game’s first 38 minutes, it was his offensive production that made difference.

With the Tar Heels on the verge of punching their ticket to the semifinals, Lubin put an exclamation point on the victory with two emphatic dunks.

Sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau connected with Lubin on an alley-oop attempt with 2:04 on the clock to extend the lead to six at 63-57.

He followed that up with an encore slam to give North Carolina an eight-point cushion, dunking home a missed 3-point attempt from Jae’Lyn Withers.

“It was just electric, and making plays like that, just knowing that coach always emphasizes going to the offensive boards, getting us second-chance opportunities,” said Lubin.”Just the way I wanted to attack the rim and give our team a chance to give us a win.”

Upon returning to the floor with just over three and a half minutes to play, the 6-foot-8 center delivered in a must-win situation for the No. 5-seeded Tar Heels.