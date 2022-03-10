THI Basketball Central: ACC Tournament Semifinals
Date: Friday, March 11, 2022
Location: Brooklyn, New York
Arena: Barclays Center (18,103)
Time/TV: 9:30 pm/ESPN
Live Audio: Tar Heel Sports Network, GoHeelsTV; Sirius (80), XM (80), SiriusXM Online (80)
Live Stats: Click here
ACC TOURNAMENT - BROOKLYN, NEW YORK (March 8-12)
Official site | Bracket (.pdf) | School Seating Chart (.pdf) | Health & Safety Protocols
#7 VIRGINIA TECH (21-12, 11-9 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Mike Young (52-35 at VT, 351-279 overall)
ACC Tournament vs. UNC: 0-4
2021-22 Season vs. UNC:
1/24 - UNC 78, VT 68 Box Score; 2/19 - UNC 65, VT 57 Box Score
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #36 NET, #21 ESPN BPI, #36 Sagarin, #27 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #64
Strength of Record: #64
Offense (Per Game): 70.4 points, 47.0 FG%, 38.9 3-pt FG%, 73.9 FT%, 32.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 11.0 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 5.3 steals, 3.3 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 62.2 points, 42.9 FG%, 32.8 3-pt FG%, 74.5 FT%, 30.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 12.1 turnovers, 1.0 A/T ratio, 6.4 steals, 3.0 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#5 Storm Murphy, G, 6-0, 185, SR (26.9 mpg, 8.1 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.6 apg)
#4 Nahiem Alleyne, G, 6-4, 195, JR (31.3 mpg, 10.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.6 apg)
#0 Hunter Cattoor, G, 6-3, 200, JR (32.9 mpg, 9.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.2 apg)
#25 Justyn Mutts, F, 6-7, 230, SR (30.0 mpg, 10.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 3.4 apg)
#22 Keve Aluma, F, 6-9, 235, SR (30.8 mpg, 15.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.8 apg)
#3 NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (24-8, 15-5 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Hubert Davis (24-8 at UNC, 24-8 overall)
Rankings: #25 AP, #27 Coaches, #32 NET, #28 ESPN BPI, #25 Sagarin, #31 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #45
Strength of Record: #18
Offense (Per Game): 78.1 points, 45.5 FG%, 37.1 3-pt FG%, 77.0 FT%, 39.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.7 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 5.5 steals, 3.9 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 71.7 points, 43.4 FG%, 34.6 3-pt FG%, 73.1 FT%, 32.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.1 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 6.7 steals, 3.3 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, SO (33.6 mpg, 15.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.8 apg)
#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, SO (33.5 mpg, 13.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.5 apg)
#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, SR (28.6 mpg, 5.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.5 apg)
#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, JR (31.1 mpg, 16.4 ppg, 12.5 rpg, 1.9 apg)
#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, SR (29.5 mpg, 14.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.5 apg)
*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 3/10/22*