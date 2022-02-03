THI Basketball Central: Duke
Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022
Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Arena: Dean E. Smith Center (21,750)
Time/TV: 6:00 pm/ESPN
Live Audio: Tar Heel Sports Network, GoHeelsTV; Sirius (85), XM (193), SiriusXM Online (955)
DUKE - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES
Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 141-114
Last Meeting: Carolina 91 Duke 73 (3/6/21)
Series Note: Carolina has won six of the last ten meetings.
DUKE BLUE DEVILS (18-3, 8-2 ACC)
Head Coach: Mike Krzyzewski (1,115-305 at Duke, 1,188-364 overall)
Rankings: #9 AP, #6 Coaches, #11 ESPN BPI, #10 Sagarin, #12 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #57
Strength of Record: #7
Offense (Per Game): 74.2 points, 47.4 FG%, 35.2 3-pt FG%, 67.5 FT%, 40.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 12.0 turnovers, 1.4 A/T ratio, 5.2 steals, 5.9 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 65.0 points, 38.9 FG%, 26.7 3-pt FG%, 68.9 FT%, 35.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.5 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 7.3 steals, 3.4 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#3 Jeremy Roach, G, 6-1, 172, SO (31.4 mpg, 7.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 3.8 apg)
#15 Mark Williams, C, 7-0, 242, SO (22.0 mpg, 10.0 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.0 apg)
#5 Paolo Banchero, F, 6-10, 250, FR (31.1 mpg, 17.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.6 apg)
#21 A.J. Griffin, F, 6-6, 222, FR (19.5 mpg, 9.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.0 apg)
#0 Wendell Moore, F, 6-5, 213, JR (33.6 mpg, 14.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.5 apg)
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (16-6, 8-3 ACC)
Head Coach: Hubert Davis (16-6 at UNC, 16-6 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #28 ESPN BPI, #28 Sagarin, #36 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #33
Strength of Record: #28
Offense (Per Game): 78.5 points, 43.7 FG%, 39.2 3-pt FG%, 78.6 FT%, 41.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 11.0 turnovers, 1.4 A/T ratio, 5.1 steals, 3.9 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 71.7 points, 42.9 FG%, 36.9 3-pt FG%, 72.6 FT%, 32.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.2 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 6.3 steals, 3.0 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, SO (32.3 mpg, 15.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.5 apg)
#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, SO (32.3 mpg, 13.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.4 apg)
#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, SR (26.7 mpg, 4.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.4 apg)
#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, JR (30.0 mpg, 16.5 ppg, 12.5 rpg, 1.4 apg)
#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, SR (27.1 mpg, 13.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.6 apg)
*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 2/2/22*
NEXT FIVE GAMES FOR CAROLINA
February 8 - at Clemson 6:00 pm (ACCN)
February 12 - Florida State 2:00 pm (ESPN/ESPN2)
February 16 - Pittsburgh 8:00 pm (ACCN)
February 19 - at Virginia Tech 4:00 pm (ESPN/ESPN2)
February 21 - Louisville 7:00 pm (ESPN)