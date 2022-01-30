THI Basketball Central: Louisville
Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Location: Louisville, Kentucky
Arena: KFC Yum! Center (22,000)
Time/TV: 8:00 pm/ACCN
Live Audio: Tar Heel Sports Network, GoHeelsTV; Sirius (380), XM (380), SiriusXM Online (970)
LOUISVILLE - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES
Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 16-7
Last Meeting: Carolina 99 Louisville 54 (2/20/21)
LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (11-10, 5-6 ACC)
Head Coach: Mike Pegues (5-2 at UofL, 5-2 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #92 ESPN BPI, #95 Sagarin, #119 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #59
Strength of Record: #110
Offense (Per Game): 68.3 points, 42.2 FG%, 32.2 3-pt FG%, 68.0 FT%, 37.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 12.4 turnovers, 1.0 A/T ratio, 6.1 steals, 2.4 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 68.0 points, 41.5 FG%, 32.6 3-pt FG%, 67.9 FT%, 35.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 11.4 turnovers, 1.1 A/T ratio, 6.3 steals, 3.5 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#11 Mason Faulkner, G, 6-1, 185, SR (18.8 mpg, 5.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 3.0 apg)
#0 Noah Locke, G, 6-3, 205, SR (26.3 mpg, 9.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.8 apg)
#14 Dre Davis, G, 6-5, 220, SO (20.2 mpg, 7.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.0 apg)
#5 Malik Williams, F, 6-11, 245, SR (25.4 mpg, 10.0 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 1.1 apg)
#21 Sydne Curry, F, 6-8, 260, JR (10.1 mpg, 4.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 0.3 apg)
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (15-6, 7-3 ACC)
Head Coach: Hubert Davis (15-6 at UNC, 15-6 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #29 ESPN BPI, #28 Sagarin, #34 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #36
Strength of Record: #33
Offense (Per Game): 78.0 points, 45.4 FG%, 38.1 3-pt FG%, 75.8 FT%, 40.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 11.9 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 5.0 steals, 3.8 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 71.5 points, 43.1 FG%, 33.2 3-pt FG%, 70.9 FT%, 32.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.4 turnovers, 1.4 A/T ratio, 6.9 steals, 3.2 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, SO (32.0 mpg, 15.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.4 apg)
#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, SO (31.8 mpg, 13.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.3 apg)
#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, SR (25.9 mpg, 4.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.4 apg)
#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, JR (29.6 mpg, 16.3 ppg, 12.1 rpg, 1.4 apg)
#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, SR (26.4 mpg, 13.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.7 apg)
*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 1/30/21*
NEXT FIVE GAMES FOR CAROLINA
February 5 - Duke 6:00 pm (ESPN)
February 8 - at Clemson 6:00 pm (ACCN)
February 12 - Florida State 2:00 pm (ESPN/ESPN2)
February 16 - Pittsburgh 8:00 pm (ACCN)
February 19 - at Virginia Tech 4:00 pm (ESPN/ESPN2)