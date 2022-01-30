 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Basketball Central: Louisville
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-30 22:54:19 -0600') }} basketball Edit

THI Basketball Central: Louisville

AJ Griffin will be one to watch on Tuesday night after he dropped 22 points on Duke in Louisville's last game.
AJ Griffin will be one to watch on Tuesday night after he dropped 22 points on Duke in Louisville's last game. (Garry B Graves/AP)
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

***************************************************************************************


Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Arena: KFC Yum! Center (22,000)

Time/TV: 8:00 pm/ACCN

Live Audio: Tar Heel Sports Network, GoHeelsTV; Sirius (380), XM (380), SiriusXM Online (970)

LOUISVILLE - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES

Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 16-7

Last Meeting: Carolina 99 Louisville 54 (2/20/21)

LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (11-10, 5-6 ACC)

Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Head Coach: Mike Pegues (5-2 at UofL, 5-2 overall)

Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #92 ESPN BPI, #95 Sagarin, #119 KenPom

Strength of Schedule: #59

Strength of Record: #110

Offense (Per Game): 68.3 points, 42.2 FG%, 32.2 3-pt FG%, 68.0 FT%, 37.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 12.4 turnovers, 1.0 A/T ratio, 6.1 steals, 2.4 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 68.0 points, 41.5 FG%, 32.6 3-pt FG%, 67.9 FT%, 35.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 11.4 turnovers, 1.1 A/T ratio, 6.3 steals, 3.5 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS

#11 Mason Faulkner, G, 6-1, 185, SR (18.8 mpg, 5.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 3.0 apg)

#0 Noah Locke, G, 6-3, 205, SR (26.3 mpg, 9.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.8 apg)

#14 Dre Davis, G, 6-5, 220, SO (20.2 mpg, 7.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.0 apg)

#5 Malik Williams, F, 6-11, 245, SR (25.4 mpg, 10.0 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 1.1 apg)

#21 Sydne Curry, F, 6-8, 260, JR (10.1 mpg, 4.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 0.3 apg)

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (15-6, 7-3 ACC)

Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Head Coach: Hubert Davis (15-6 at UNC, 15-6 overall)

Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #29 ESPN BPI, #28 Sagarin, #34 KenPom

Strength of Schedule: #36

Strength of Record: #33

Offense (Per Game): 78.0 points, 45.4 FG%, 38.1 3-pt FG%, 75.8 FT%, 40.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 11.9 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 5.0 steals, 3.8 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 71.5 points, 43.1 FG%, 33.2 3-pt FG%, 70.9 FT%, 32.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.4 turnovers, 1.4 A/T ratio, 6.9 steals, 3.2 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS

#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, SO (32.0 mpg, 15.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.4 apg)

#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, SO (31.8 mpg, 13.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.3 apg)

#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, SR (25.9 mpg, 4.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.4 apg)

#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, JR (29.6 mpg, 16.3 ppg, 12.1 rpg, 1.4 apg)

#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, SR (26.4 mpg, 13.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.7 apg)

*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 1/30/21*

NEXT FIVE GAMES FOR CAROLINA

February 5 - Duke 6:00 pm (ESPN)

February 8 - at Clemson 6:00 pm (ACCN)

February 12 - Florida State 2:00 pm (ESPN/ESPN2)

February 16 - Pittsburgh 8:00 pm (ACCN)

February 19 - at Virginia Tech 4:00 pm (ESPN/ESPN2)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}