THI Basketball Central: Louisville
DATE: Saturday, January 14, 2023
WHERE: KFC Yum! Center (22,000); Louisville, Kentucky
TIME/TV: 2:00 pm/ESPN
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Basketball Schedule (Sirius 138, XM/SXM 193, Internet 955)
SERIES: Carolina leads 18-7
LAST MEETING: Carolina 70 Louisville 63 (2022)
|NAME
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
#3 El Ellis
SR, G, 6-3, 180
|
17.8
|
2.6
|
4.7
|
#1 Mike James
FR, G, 6-5, 215
|
8.8
|
3.4
|
0.9
|
#5 Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
SO, F, 6-10, 250
|
7.7
|
6.1
|
0.6
|
#22 Kamari Lands
FR, F, 6-8, 220
|
5.8
|
2.0
|
0.4
|
#21 Sydney Curry
SR, F, 6-8, 270
|
4.9
|
5.3
|
0.3
|LOUISVILLE
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Head Coach
|
Kenny Payne
2-13 overall
|
Hubert Davis
40-16 overall
|
2022-23 Record
|
2-13 (0-4 ACC)
|
11-6 (3-2 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
#344 NET
NR AP
NR Coaches
#315 BPI
#278 KenPom
|
#32 NET
#34 AP
#36 Coaches
#28 BPI
#24 KenPom
|
KenPom SOS
|
#58
|
#3
|
Points Per Game
|
62.6
|
80.0
|
Opponents PPG
|
74.4
|
73.7
|
Scoring Margin
|
-11.8
|
+6.3
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
40.9%
|
45.9%
|
3-PT FG Percentage
|
32.0%
|
32.0%
|
Free Throw Percentage
|
71.4%
|
73.3%
|
Rebounds Per Game
|
32.3
|
39.5
|
Rebounding Margin
|
-2.1
|
+4.4
|
Assists Per Game
|
9.0
|
13.0
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
16.7
|
11.4
|
Turnover Margin
|
-4.3
|
+0.1
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
0.5
|
1.1
|
Steals Per Game
|
5.5
|
6.1
|
Blocks Per Game
|
2.9
|
4.2