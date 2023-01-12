News More News
THI Basketball Central: Louisville

Kenny Payne's Cardinals have struggled early in his first season as the Louisville head coach.
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney
DATE: Saturday, January 14, 2023

WHERE: KFC Yum! Center (22,000); Louisville, Kentucky

TIME/TV: 2:00 pm/ESPN

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Basketball Schedule (Sirius 138, XM/SXM 193, Internet 955)

LOUISVILLE: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: Carolina leads 18-7

LAST MEETING: Carolina 70 Louisville 63 (2022)

ACC STANDINGS: Click Here

LOUISVILLE STARTERS
NAME PPG RPG APG

#3 El Ellis

SR, G, 6-3, 180

17.8

2.6

4.7

#1 Mike James

FR, G, 6-5, 215

8.8

3.4

0.9

#5 Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

SO, F, 6-10, 250

7.7

6.1

0.6

#22 Kamari Lands

FR, F, 6-8, 220

5.8

2.0

0.4

#21 Sydney Curry

SR, F, 6-8, 270

4.9

5.3

0.3
Based on previous game
UL - UNC TEAM COMPARISON
LOUISVILLE NORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Kenny Payne

2-13 overall
2-13 at UL

Hubert Davis

40-16 overall
40-16 at UNC

2022-23 Record

2-13 (0-4 ACC)

11-6 (3-2 ACC)

Rankings

#344 NET

NR AP

NR Coaches

#315 BPI

#278 KenPom

#32 NET

#34 AP

#36 Coaches

#28 BPI

#24 KenPom

KenPom SOS

#58

#3

Points Per Game

62.6

80.0

Opponents PPG

74.4

73.7

Scoring Margin

-11.8

+6.3

Field Goal Percentage

40.9%

45.9%

3-PT FG Percentage

32.0%

32.0%

Free Throw Percentage

71.4%

73.3%

Rebounds Per Game

32.3

39.5

Rebounding Margin

-2.1

+4.4

Assists Per Game

9.0

13.0

Turnovers Per Game

16.7

11.4

Turnover Margin

-4.3

+0.1

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.5

1.1

Steals Per Game

5.5

6.1

Blocks Per Game

2.9

4.2
Statistics as of January 11, 2023
