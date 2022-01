THI Basketball Central: Notre Dame

NOTRE DAME - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES

Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 27-8

Last Meeting: Carolina 101 Notre Dame 59 (3/10/21) Streak: Carolina has won nine of the last ten meetings with Notre Dame since 2016.



NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH (7-5, 1-1 ACC)

Head Coach: Mike Brey (455-253 at ND, 554-305 overall) Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #73 ESPN BPI, #84 Sagarin, #59 KenPom Strength of Schedule: #35 Strength of Record: #97 Offense (Per Game): 70.1 points, 44.2 FG%, 35.5 3-pt FG%, 77.8 FT%, 34.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 11.1 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 5.1 steals, 2.6 blocks Opponents (Per Game): 65.4 points, 43.8 FG%, 37.3 3-pt FG%, 64.0 FT%, 31.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 11.1 turnovers, 1.0 A/T ratio, 6.1 steals, 2.6 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS #3 Prentiss Hubb, G, 6-3, 176, Jr (30.3 mpg, 7.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.0 apg) #23 Dane Goodwin, G, 6-6, 208, Jr (33.8 mpg, 14.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 0.9 apg) #0 Blake Wesley, G, 6-5, 185, Fr (25.0 mpg, 13.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.2 apg) #20 Paul Atkinson Jr, F, 6-9, 230, Sr (26.5 mpg, 12.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.6 apg) #14 Nate Laszewski, F, 6-10, 235, Jr (28.0 mpg, 7.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 0.7 apg)

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (10-3, 2-0 ACC)

Head Coach: Hubert Davis (10-3 at UNC, 10-3 overall) Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #30 ESPN BPI, #29 Sagarin, #29 KenPom Strength of Schedule: #25

Strength of Record: #25 Offense (Per Game): 79.5 points, 48.2 FG%, 40.0 3-pt FG%, 74.9 FT%, 40.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 12.4 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 5.4 steals, 3.5 blocks Opponents (Per Game): 70.9 points, 42.2 FG%, 31.2 3-pt FG%, 71.6 FT%, 31.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.9 turnovers, 1.4 A/T ratio, 7.2 steals, 3.4 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS

#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, So (31.9 mpg, 15.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.5 apg) #4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, So (30.7 mpg, 13.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.5 apg) #1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, Sr (25.7 mpg, 4.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.2 apg)

#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, Jr (28.2 mpg, 15.3 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 1.8 apg) #13 Dawson Garcia, F, 6-11, 235, So (21.2 mpg, 10.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 0.8 apg)

*Garcia was hurt in last game at Boston College...status has not been announced for Notre Dame*

*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 1/3/21*

NEXT FIVE GAMES FOR CAROLINA