THI Basketball Central: Pittsburgh

{{ timeAgo('2022-02-14 23:47:19 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Jamarius Burton and Pittsburgh come to Chapel Hill on Wednesday night riding a two-game winning-streak with wins over Florida State and N.C. State.
Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Arena: Dean E. Smith Center (21,750)

Time/TV: 8:00 pm/ACCN

Live Audio: Tar Heel Sports Network, GoHeelsTV; Sirius (386), XM (386), SiriusXM Online (976)

PITTSBURGH - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES

Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 15-5

Last Meeting: Carolina 75 Pittsburgh 65 (1/26/21)

Series Note: Carolina has won seven of the last ten meetings, including six in a row during the run.

PITTSBURGH (10-16, 5-10 ACC)

Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Head Coach: Jeff Capel (50-64 at Pitt, 212-174 overall)

Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #180 NET, #178 ESPN BPI, #134 Sagarin, #178 KenPom

Strength of Schedule: #68

Strength of Record: #178

Offense (Per Game): 62.0 points, 41.1 FG%, 32.1 3-pt FG%, 69.6 FT%, 35.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 13.4 turnovers, 0.8 A/T ratio, 5.3 steals, 4.0 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 66.5 points, 42.4 FG%, 35.6 3-pt FG%, 69.6 FT%, 31.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.5 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 6.4 steals, 3.1 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS

#11 Jamarius Burton, G, 6-4, 205, SR (35.0 mpg, 13.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.4 apg)

#12 Ithiel Horton, G, 6-3, 200, JR (26.4 mpg, 10.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.0 apg)

#2 Femi Odukale, G, 6-5, 285, SO (33.2 mpg, 12.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.3 apg)

#23 John Hugley, F, 6-9, 240, SO (29.9 mpg, 14.2 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.3 apg)

#15 Mouhamadou Gueye, F, 6-9, 210, SR (28.4 mpg, 8.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.2 apg)

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (18-7, 10-4 ACC)

Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Head Coach: Hubert Davis (18-7 at UNC, 18-7 overall)

Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #37 NET, #28 ESPN BPI, #28 Sagarin, #38 KenPom

Strength of Schedule: #35

Strength of Record: #25

Offense (Per Game): 78.7 points, 45.8 FG%, 38.6 3-pt FG%, 75.3 FT%, 40.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.9 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 5.1 steals, 3.8 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 72.9 points, 43.3 FG%, 35.0 3-pt FG%, 72.3 FT%, 32.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.8 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 7.0 steals, 3.3 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS

#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, SO (32.4 mpg, 14.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.7 apg)

#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, SO (32.3 mpg, 13.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.5 apg)

#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, SR (27.4 mpg, 4.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.5 apg)

#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, JR (30.0 mpg, 16.6 ppg, 12.2 rpg, 1.5 apg)

#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, SR (27.9 mpg, 13.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.6 apg)

*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 2/13/22*

REMAINING SCHEDULE FOR CAROLINA

February 19 - at Virginia Tech 4:00 pm (ESPN/ESPN2)

February 21 - Louisville 7:00 pm (ESPN)

February 26 - at N.C. State 2:00pm (ESPN/ESPN2)

February 28 - Syracuse 7:00 pm (ESPN)

March 5 - at Duke 6:00 pm (ESPN)

