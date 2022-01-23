THI Basketball Central: Virginia Tech
Date: Monday, January 24, 2022
Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Arena: Dean E. Smith Center (21,750)
Time/TV: 8:00 pm/ACCN
Announcers: Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Randolph Childress (analyst)
Live Audio: Tar Heel Sports Network, GoHeelsTV; Sirius (371), XM (371), SiriusXM Online (371)
VIRGINIA TECH - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES
Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 70-15
Last Meeting: Carolina 81 Virginia Tech 73 (3/11/21)
Series Note: Carolina has won two in a row over the Hokies since a double overtime loss in Blacksburg.
VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES (10-8, 2-5 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Mike Young (41-31 at VT, 340-175 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #26 ESPN BPI, #40 Sagarin, #37 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #39
Strength of Record: #92
Offense (Per Game): 69.1 points, 46.3 FG%, 38.7 3-pt FG%, 74.7 FT%, 32.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 11.0 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 5.0 steals, 3.2 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 59.8 points, 41.6 FG%, 27.9 3-pt FG%, 70.8 FT%, 31.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 12.5 turnovers, 0.9 A/T ratio, 6.1 steals, 3.0 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#5 Storm Murphy, G, 6-0, 185, SR (29.3 mpg, 8.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.7 apg)
#4 Nahiem Alleyne, G, 6-4, 195, JR (32.7 mpg, 10.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.1 apg)
#0 Hunter Cattoor, G, 6-3, 200, JR (33.2 mpg, 9.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.0 apg)
#25 Justyn Mutts, F, 6-7, 230, SR (28.5 mpg, 10.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.8 apg)
#22 Keve Aluma, F, 6-9, 235, SR (30.3 mpg, 15.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.0 apg)
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (12-6, 4-3 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Hubert Davis (12-6 at UNC, 12-6 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #34 ESPN BPI, #34 Sagarin, #43 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #28
Strength of Record: #48
Offense (Per Game): 77.9 points, 46.2 FG%, 36.9 3-pt FG%, 75.1 FT%, 40.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 12.3 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 4.9 steals, 3.3 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 72.6 points, 43.7 FG%, 33.6 3-pt FG%, 69.8 FT%, 31.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.4 turnovers, 1.4 A/T ratio, 7.3 steals, 3.3 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, SO (31.9 mpg, 14.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.3 apg)
#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, SO (31.5 mpg, 13.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.5 apg)
#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, SR (24.1 mpg, 3.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.1 apg)
#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, JR (28.9 mpg, 16.9 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 1.6 apg)
#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, SR (25.6 mpg, 12.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.7 apg)
*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 1/23/21*
NEXT FIVE GAMES FOR CAROLINA
January 26 - Boston College 7:00 pm (RSN)
January 29 - N.C. State 2:00 pm (ACCN)
February 1 - at Louisville 8:00 pm (ACCN)
February 5 - Duke 6:00 pm (ESPN)
February 8 - at Clemson 9:00 pm (ESPN/ESPN2)