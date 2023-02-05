News More News
THI Basketball Central: Wake Forest

Tyree Appleby will lead Wake Forest into Tuesday night's game in Winston-Salem.
Tyree Appleby will lead Wake Forest into Tuesday night's game in Winston-Salem. (Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports Images)
DATE: Tuesday, February 7, 2023

WHERE: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum (14,665); Winston-Salem, North Carolina

TIME/TV: 7:00 pm/ESPN

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Basketball Schedule (Sirius 158, XM/SXM 385, Internet 975)

WAKE FOREST: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: Carolina leads 164-68

LAST MEETING: Carolina 88 Wake Forest 79 (1/4/23 Box Score)

ACC STANDINGS: Click Here

NAME PPG RPG APG
NAME PPG RPG APG

#1 Tyree Appleby
SR, G, 6-1, 165

18.0

3.3

6.0

#4 Daivien Williamson
SR, G, 6-1, 180

8.0

1.9

0.7

#30 Damari Monsanto
JR, G, 6-6, 225

13.7

3.5

0.5

#2 Cameron Hildreth
SO, G, 6-4, 195

12.9

6.1

2.8

#11 Andrew Carr

JR, F, 6-10, 220

11.6

6.2

1.4
Based on previous game
WFU - UNC TEAM COMPARISON
WAKE FOREST NORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Steve Forbes

344-140 overall
46-35 at WFU

Hubert Davis

44-17 overall
44-17 at UNC

2022-23 Record

15-9 (7-6 ACC)

15-8 (7-5 ACC)

Rankings

#69 NET

NR AP

NR Coaches

#61 BPI

#65 KenPom

#44 NET

NR AP

NR Coaches

#36 BPI

#36 KenPom

KenPom SOS

#70

#25

Points Per Game

77.4

77.6

Opponents PPG

72.7

71.3

Scoring Margin

+4.7

+6.3

Field Goal Percentage

46.6%

44.3%

3-PT FG Percentage

37.3%

30.8%

Free Throw Percentage

74.4%

73.4%

Rebounds Per Game

34.8

39.3

Rebounding Margin

+0.7

+4.7

Assists Per Game

12.9

12.4

Turnovers Per Game

11.9

11.0

Turnover Margin

+0.7

+0.5

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.1

1.1

Steals Per Game

6.2

5.9

Blocks Per Game

2.5

3.8
Statistics as of February 4, 2023
