Blocks Per Game

Steals Per Game

Turnovers Per Game

Assists Per Game

Rebounds Per Game

Points Per Game

44-17 overall 44-17 at UNC

344-140 overall 46-35 at WFU

#2 Cameron Hildreth SO, G, 6-4, 195

ACC STANDINGS: Click Here

LAST MEETING: Carolina 88 Wake Forest 79 ( 1/4/23 Box Score )

Certain Data by Sportradar and Stats Perform

© 2023 Yahoo. All rights reserved.