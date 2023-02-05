THI Basketball Central: Wake Forest
DATE: Tuesday, February 7, 2023
WHERE: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum (14,665); Winston-Salem, North Carolina
TIME/TV: 7:00 pm/ESPN
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Basketball Schedule (Sirius 158, XM/SXM 385, Internet 975)
WAKE FOREST: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: Carolina leads 164-68
LAST MEETING: Carolina 88 Wake Forest 79 (1/4/23 Box Score)
ACC STANDINGS: Click Here
|NAME
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
#1 Tyree Appleby
|
18.0
|
3.3
|
6.0
|
#4 Daivien Williamson
|
8.0
|
1.9
|
0.7
|
#30 Damari Monsanto
|
13.7
|
3.5
|
0.5
|
#2 Cameron Hildreth
|
12.9
|
6.1
|
2.8
|
#11 Andrew Carr
JR, F, 6-10, 220
|
11.6
|
6.2
|
1.4
|WAKE FOREST
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Head Coach
|
Steve Forbes
344-140 overall
|
Hubert Davis
44-17 overall
|
2022-23 Record
|
15-9 (7-6 ACC)
|
15-8 (7-5 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
#69 NET
NR AP
NR Coaches
#61 BPI
#65 KenPom
|
#44 NET
NR AP
NR Coaches
#36 BPI
#36 KenPom
|
KenPom SOS
|
#70
|
#25
|
Points Per Game
|
77.4
|
77.6
|
Opponents PPG
|
72.7
|
71.3
|
Scoring Margin
|
+4.7
|
+6.3
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
46.6%
|
44.3%
|
3-PT FG Percentage
|
37.3%
|
30.8%
|
Free Throw Percentage
|
74.4%
|
73.4%
|
Rebounds Per Game
|
34.8
|
39.3
|
Rebounding Margin
|
+0.7
|
+4.7
|
Assists Per Game
|
12.9
|
12.4
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
11.9
|
11.0
|
Turnover Margin
|
+0.7
|
+0.5
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
Steals Per Game
|
6.2
|
5.9
|
Blocks Per Game
|
2.5
|
3.8