THI Football Central: Minnesota
DATE: Thursday, August 29, 2024
WHERE: Huntington Bank Stadium (50,805); Minneapolis, Minnesota
TIME/TV: 8 P.M./FOX
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius TBA, XM/SXM TBA, Internet TBA)
MINNESOTA: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: Carolina leads the all-time series, 1-0.
|MINNESOTA
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Head Coach
|
PJ Fleck
80-56 overall
|
Mack Brown
276-144-1 overall
|
2023 Record
|
6-7 (3-6 BIG 10)
|
8-5 (4-4 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
NR AP
NR Coaches
#55 Sagarin
#61 FPI
|
NR AP
NR Coaches
#51 Sagarin
#42 FPI
|
Strength of Schedule
|
#16
|
#52
|
Strength of Record
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Strength of Schedule Remaining
|
#16
|
#52
|MINNESOTA
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Points Per Game
|
20.9
|
27.3
|
Rushing Per Game
|
157.5
|
163.2
|
Passing Per Game
|
143.4
|
241.2
|
TOTAL
|
300.9
|
404.4
|MINNESOTA
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Points Per Game
|
26.7
|
34.5
|
Rushing Per Game
|
149.1
|
192.7
|
Passing Per Game
|
219.3
|
298.5
|
TOTAL
|
368.4
|
491.2
|MINNESOTA
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Passing
|
Max Brosmer (2023)
1826 total yards
151-271-9 passing
6 TD
(2023 w/ New Hampshire)
|
Max Johnson (2023)
2671 total yards
196-275-3 passing
29 TD
(2023 w/ Texas A&M)
|
Rushing
|
Darius Taylor
138 carries
808 total yards
5.8 average
5 TD
|
Omarion Hampton
253 carries
1504 total yards
5.9 average
15 TDs
|
Receiving
|
Daniel Jackson
59 receptions
831 total yards
14.1 average
8 TD
|
J.J. Jones
46 receptions
711 total yards
15.5 average
3 TD
|
Tackles
|
Jack Henderson
59 total tackles
41 solo, 18 assisted
5.0 TFL, 1.0 Sack
|
Power Echols
102 total tackles
60 solo, 42 assisted
5.5 TFL, 0.0 Sacks