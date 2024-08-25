PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

THI Football Central: Minnesota

Bryant Baucom • TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer
DATE: Thursday, August 29, 2024

WHERE: Huntington Bank Stadium (50,805); Minneapolis, Minnesota

TIME/TV: 8 P.M./FOX

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius TBA, XM/SXM TBA, Internet TBA)

MINNESOTA: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: Carolina leads the all-time series, 1-0.

**************************************************************************************

***************************************************************************************


MINNESOTA-UNC TEAM COMPARISON
MINNESOTA NORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

PJ Fleck

80-56 overall
50-34 at Minnesota

Mack Brown

276-144-1 overall
107-73-1 at UNC

2023 Record

6-7 (3-6 BIG 10)

8-5 (4-4 ACC)

Rankings

NR AP

NR Coaches

#55 Sagarin

#61 FPI

NR AP

NR Coaches

#51 Sagarin

#42 FPI

Strength of Schedule

#16

#52

Strength of Record

N/A

N/A

Strength of Schedule Remaining

#16

#52
Record & Rankings as of August 24, 2024
MINNESOTA OFFENSE vs. UNC DEFENSE
MINNESOTA NORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

20.9

27.3

Rushing Per Game

157.5

163.2

Passing Per Game

143.4

241.2

TOTAL

300.9

404.4
Stats updated August 24, 2024
MINNESOTA DEFENSE vs. UNC OFFENSE
MINNESOTA NORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

26.7

34.5

Rushing Per Game

149.1

192.7

Passing Per Game

219.3

298.5

TOTAL

368.4

491.2
Stats updated August 24, 2024
MINNESOTA - UNC INDIVIDUAL LEADERS (2023)
MINNESOTA NORTH CAROLINA

Passing

Max Brosmer (2023)

1826 total yards

151-271-9 passing

6 TD

(2023 w/ New Hampshire)

Max Johnson (2023)

2671 total yards

196-275-3 passing

29 TD

(2023 w/ Texas A&M)

Rushing

Darius Taylor

138 carries

808 total yards

5.8 average

5 TD

Omarion Hampton

253 carries

1504 total yards

5.9 average

15 TDs

Receiving

Daniel Jackson

59 receptions

831 total yards

14.1 average

8 TD

J.J. Jones

46 receptions

711 total yards

15.5 average

3 TD

Tackles

Jack Henderson

59 total tackles

41 solo, 18 assisted

5.0 TFL, 1.0 Sack

Power Echols

102 total tackles

60 solo, 42 assisted

5.5 TFL, 0.0 Sacks
Stats updated August 24, 2024

LAST GAME: North Carolina 31, Minnesota 13 (2023)  

