THI Football Central: Wake Forest
LINE: Carolina -2.5
DATE: Saturday, November 6, 2021
WHERE: Kenan Stadium (51,000); Chapel Hill, N.C.
TIME/TV: Noon/ABC
ANNOUNCERS: Sean McDonough, play-by-play; Todd Blackledge, analyst; Molly McGrath, sideline
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUS (TBA) XM (TBA) SXM Online (TBA)
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
SERIES vs. UNC: 70-36-2 Carolina
LAST MEETING: North Carolina 59 Wake Forest 53 (2020) Scroll down for video highlights
WAKE FOREST DEMON DEACONS (8-0, 5-0)
HEAD COACH: Dave Clawson (138-125 overall, 48-45 at WFU)
HEAD COACH: Dave Clawson (138-125 overall, 48-45 at WFU)
RANKINGS: #10 AP, #9 Coaches, #26 FPI, #16 Sagarin
STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #98 (Remaining SOS: #14)
STRENGTH OF RECORD: #5
OFFENSE (per game): 43.4 points, 183.9 rushing, 311.5 passing, 495.4 yards
OPPONENTS (per game): 23.9 points, 201.8 rushing, 219.8 passing, 421.5 yards
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (4-4, 3-3)
HEAD COACH: Mack Brown (263-136-1 overall, 88-60-1 at UNC)
HEAD COACH: Mack Brown (263-136-1 overall, 88-60-1 at UNC)
RANKINGS: NR AP, NR Coaches, #30 FPI, #52 Sagarin
STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #57 (Remaining SOS: #20)
STRENGTH OF RECORD: #64
OFFENSE (per game): 36.5 points, 200.9 rushing, 280.8 passing, 481.6 yards
OPPONENTS (per game): 30.8 points, 175.6 rushing, 221.0 passing, 396.6 yards
PASSING LEADERS
WFU: Sam Hartman - 2475 yards, 163-250-3 completions, 22 TD
UNC: Sam Howell - 2192 yards, 153-242-7 completions, 19 TD
RUSHING LEADERS
WFU: Christian Beal-Smith - 97 carries, 492 yards, 5.1 average, 7 TD
UNC: Ty Chandler - 121 carries, 671 yards, 5.5 average, 9 TD
RECEIVING LEADERS
WFU: Jaquarii Roberson - 43 receptions, 737 yards, 17.1 average, 6 TD
UNC: Josh Downs - 70 receptions, 979 yards, 13.9 average, 8 TD
LEADING TACKLERS
WFU: Luke Masterson - 53 tackles (35 solo, 18 assisted), 6.0 TFL, 2.5 Sacks
UNC: Cedric Gray - 46 tackles (32 solo, 14 assisted), 1.0 TFL, 0 Sacks
*Stats & rankings through October 31, 2021*