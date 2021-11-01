 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Football Central: Wake Forest
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-01 09:30:43 -0500') }} football Edit

THI Football Central: Wake Forest

Sam Hartman has Wake Forest in the top 10 for the first time in school history.
Sam Hartman has Wake Forest in the top 10 for the first time in school history. (USAToday Sports Images)
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney

*************************************************************************************

THI Special Promo: 30 Days FREE - offer good through Nov. 9 so act now!

Come try out THI for FREE for 30 days NOW! Promo cide HUBERT21

*******************************************************************************************

LINE: Carolina -2.5

DATE: Saturday, November 6, 2021

WHERE: Kenan Stadium (51,000); Chapel Hill, N.C.

TIME/TV: Noon/ABC

ANNOUNCERS: Sean McDonough, play-by-play; Todd Blackledge, analyst; Molly McGrath, sideline

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUS (TBA) XM (TBA) SXM Online (TBA)

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

SERIES vs. UNC: 70-36-2 Carolina

LAST MEETING: North Carolina 59 Wake Forest 53 (2020) Scroll down for video highlights

WAKE FOREST DEMON DEACONS (8-0, 5-0)

Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter

HEAD COACH: Dave Clawson (138-125 overall, 48-45 at WFU)

RANKINGS: #10 AP, #9 Coaches, #26 FPI, #16 Sagarin

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #98 (Remaining SOS: #14)

STRENGTH OF RECORD: #5

OFFENSE (per game): 43.4 points, 183.9 rushing, 311.5 passing, 495.4 yards

OPPONENTS (per game): 23.9 points, 201.8 rushing, 219.8 passing, 421.5 yards

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (4-4, 3-3)

Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter

HEAD COACH: Mack Brown (263-136-1 overall, 88-60-1 at UNC)

RANKINGS: NR AP, NR Coaches, #30 FPI, #52 Sagarin

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #57 (Remaining SOS: #20)

STRENGTH OF RECORD: #64

OFFENSE (per game): 36.5 points, 200.9 rushing, 280.8 passing, 481.6 yards

OPPONENTS (per game): 30.8 points, 175.6 rushing, 221.0 passing, 396.6 yards

PASSING LEADERS

WFU: Sam Hartman - 2475 yards, 163-250-3 completions, 22 TD

UNC: Sam Howell - 2192 yards, 153-242-7 completions, 19 TD

RUSHING LEADERS

WFU: Christian Beal-Smith - 97 carries, 492 yards, 5.1 average, 7 TD

UNC: Ty Chandler - 121 carries, 671 yards, 5.5 average, 9 TD

RECEIVING LEADERS

WFU: Jaquarii Roberson - 43 receptions, 737 yards, 17.1 average, 6 TD

UNC: Josh Downs - 70 receptions, 979 yards, 13.9 average, 8 TD

LEADING TACKLERS

WFU: Luke Masterson - 53 tackles (35 solo, 18 assisted), 6.0 TFL, 2.5 Sacks

UNC: Cedric Gray - 46 tackles (32 solo, 14 assisted), 1.0 TFL, 0 Sacks

*Stats & rankings through October 31, 2021*

LOOK BACK: Wake Forest vs. Carolina (2020)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}