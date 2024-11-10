THI Podcast: 2 Positives & 2 Concerns Through UNC's First 2 Games...

LAWRENCE, KS – Watching North Carolina take on Kansas inside Allen Fieldhouse offered a lot of thoughts about where the Tar Heels are at this very early juncture of the season.

Some takeaways from that game, and to a degree the Elon one and exhibitions, are that we identity two clear absolutes that are positives coming out of Kansas and two concerns, also nailed down as considerable and must change.

In this special THI Podcast, Jacob and AJ discuss this, with AJ still on site Friday night after UNC’s 92-89 loss to the Jayhawks.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

