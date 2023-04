THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star class of 2024 athlete Ryan Ward’s decision to commit to North Carolina on Sunday.

Ward, who is being recruited by the Tar Heels as a tight end, visited UNC a few weeks ago and was offered that weekend. He chose Carolina over West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Boston College, and Duke, among others. He was also heavily pursued by Princeton and Yale.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay.