CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina lost its third straight game Saturday losing to Pittsburgh, 34-24, on Homecoming at Kenan Stadium.

And in this edition of 3 Things, Chelsea and AJ discuss three key elements from the loss, including what it means.

UNC is now 3-3 overall and 0-2 in the ACC, Pitt is 5-0 and 1-0.

*Video edits by Chelsea Sipple.