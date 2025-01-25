Class of 2025 LB Lantz Pascal Commits To North Carolina

Lantz Pascal, a class of 2025 linebacker who attends St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, FL, has committed to play football at North Carolina.

Pascal, who was offered earlier this week by Bill Belichick and his staff, was in Chapel Hill this weekend on a visit. The decision to commit was made before the visit but was solidified during his time on campus.

Pascal’s only other listed offer is West Virginia.

As a senior, Pascal played in 10 games totaling 109 tackles, including 11 TFLs and 4 sacks. He recovered 4 fumbles and had a pass deflection.

He will enroll this summer.