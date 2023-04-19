With plenty of activity this week in the transfer portal and North Carolina basketball, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss two specific players that have been in communication with Hubert Davis’ program: Cormac Ryan and Matthew Cleveland.

Ryan, a guard who played for Notre Dame the last three seasons, has one year of eligibility remaining and took an official visit to UNC this week. Cleveland spent the last two seasons at Florida State and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Jacob and AJ discuss these two players, if they could fit together, how they would fit individually, and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

