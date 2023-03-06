THI staff writer Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting Deana King discuss 4-star class of 2024 RB Davion Gause committing Monday to play football at North Carolina.

AJ & Deana discuss his rankings, his impressive offer sheet, his recent visit to UNC and some other visits, what kind of player he is and why Carolina wanted his commitment, the running back room and more.

Gause is the No. 68 overall player nationally in the class of 2024, he is the No. 8 running back in the nation, and the No. 16 overall prospect in Florida. At 5-foot-10 and 209 pounds, he chose the Tar Heels over offers from Georgia, Ohio State, Florida State, Michigan, USC, Oregon, Notre Dame, Miami and so many others.

He is the fourth commitment in UNC’s class of 2024.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

