**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss class of 2024 offensive lineman Andrew Rosinski’s commitment to play for North Carolina.

Rosinski, who is 6-foot-6 and weighs 260 pounds, attends Creekview High School in canton, GA. He has also been offered by NC State, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, and Duke among others.

He is the third member of UNC’s class of 2024.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



